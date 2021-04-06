2010 Chrysler Town & Country

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$2,990 + taxes & licensing 2 4 9 , 4 7 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 6897111

6897111 VIN: 2A4RR6DX9AR300869

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 249,472 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Luggage Rack HID Headlights Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Back-Up Camera Adjustable Pedals Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

