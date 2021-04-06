Menu
2010 Chrysler Town & Country

249,472 KM

$2,990

+ tax & licensing
$2,990

+ taxes & licensing

Super Economy Auto Sales

416-283-0849

2010 Chrysler Town & Country

2010 Chrysler Town & Country

Limited-LEATHER-NAVI-BK UP CAM-SUNROOF-ALLOYS

2010 Chrysler Town & Country

Limited-LEATHER-NAVI-BK UP CAM-SUNROOF-ALLOYS

Location

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-283-0849

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$2,990

+ taxes & licensing

249,472KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6897111
  • VIN: 2A4RR6DX9AR300869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 249,472 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Super Economy Auto Sales

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

