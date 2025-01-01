$2,995+ taxes & licensing
2010 Dodge Caravan
Location
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
647-247-7547
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$2,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
145,100KM
Fair Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 145,100 KM
