Used 2010 Dodge Caravan for sale in Scarborough, ON

2010 Dodge Caravan

145,100 KM

Details

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Dodge Caravan

12765411

2010 Dodge Caravan

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
145,100KM
Fair Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 145,100 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-247-7547

