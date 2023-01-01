Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

244,000 KM

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

SE

SE

Location

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

244,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  VIN: 2D4RN4DE5AR497675

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 7
  Mileage 244,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SE! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ALLOY RIMS! ICE COLD A/C!

PREVIOUS COMPANY CAR! WELL MAINTAINED AND SERVICED! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! PERFECT

FOR WORK ! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! AS IS SALE! 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

