Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

145,000 KM

Details Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

Watch This Vehicle
12267691

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

  1. 1741718977
  2. 1741718985
  3. 1741718992
  4. 1741718999
  5. 1741719008
  6. 1741719016
  7. 1741719024
  8. 1741719031
  9. 1741719038
  10. 1741719044
  11. 1741719050
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2D4RN4DE6AR275484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DARK MAROON
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales

Used 2009 Volkswagen Passat for sale in Scarborough, ON
2009 Volkswagen Passat 166,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 for sale in Scarborough, ON
2010 Lexus RX 350 237,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Scarborough, ON
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan 271,000 KM $2,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email A.S.D. Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-247-XXXX

(click to show)

647-247-7547

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan