2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 167,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4506948
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DE9AR470849
Exterior Colour
Stone White (White)
Interior Colour
Medium Slate Gray/Light Shale (H7DS)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Overhead Console
  • Halogen Headlamps
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Rear dome lamp
  • Driver door sill storage bin
  • LH rear quarter storage bin
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Safety
  • Brake Assist
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
  • Brake/Park Interlock
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • LATCH ready child seat anchor system
  • Dual note electric horn
  • 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
  • Advanced multi-stage front air bags
  • Side curtain air bags for all rows
Windows
  • REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
  • Rear Window Defroster
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tire carrier winch
Trim
  • Deluxe Door Trim Panel
  • Black grille
  • Body-colour fascias
  • Accent-colour bodyside mouldings
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • (4) speakers
  • Fixed long mast antenna
Seating
  • Rear seatback grocery bag hooks
Additional Features
  • Dual sliding doors
  • Tip Start
  • Sunscreen Glass
  • Assist handles
  • 140-amp alternator
  • Front air dam
  • Liftgate flood lamp
  • Black door handles
  • Dual Glove Boxes
  • 600-amp maintenance-free battery
  • Black license plate brow
  • Belt mouldings
  • Carpet flooring
  • Black sill applique
  • Lower instrument panel cubby bin
  • Observation mirror
  • Dual visors w/mirrors
  • Front courtesy/map lamps
  • Headlamp time-delay off
  • Instrument cluster
  • Rear scuff pad
  • Fold-away pwr heated mirrors -inc: tilt in reverse on drivers side mirror
  • Variable-intermittent windshield wiper
  • Driver seat manual lumbar adjust
  • Driver/passenger cloth headrests
  • 2nd row assist handles
  • Audio input for mobile devices

Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

