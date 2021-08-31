2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $499

$4,999 + taxes & licensing 2 0 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7645405

7645405 VIN: 2D4RN4DE6AR169407

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Running Boards/Side Steps Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Suspension Air Suspension Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers Entertainment System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Bluetooth Connection

