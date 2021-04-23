Menu
2010 Ford Edge

227,050 KM

Details Description Features

$4,990

+ tax & licensing
$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

416-834-6276

2010 Ford Edge

2010 Ford Edge

SEL

2010 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

610 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-834-6276

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

227,050KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6994379
  • Stock #: 889
  • VIN: 2FMDK3JC3ABA43457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 227,050 KM

Vehicle Description

FWD, Fog Lights, Remote Start, Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Rear Parking Sensors, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mount Volume, Tilt Steering, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), USB, Auxiliary 12v Outlet, Daytime Running Lights, CD Player, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, Child Safety Lock, Key-less Entry, Digital Clock,  Front Wheel Drive, Rear Window Defogger, Inside Hood Release, Certified and E-Tested. There are no hidden or extra fees only price plus HST and licensing. Please call us at 416-477-6086 or email: info@mominautosales.ca to book a test drive at 610 Danforth Road, Scarborough, Ontario, M1K 1E7. Please also visit us at www.mominautosales.ca for more similar vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

610 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-834-6276

Alternate Numbers
416-477-6086
