2010 Ford F-150

271,200 KM

$7,750

+ tax & licensing
$7,750

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Auto Center

416-690-3227

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

Quality Auto Center

598 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-690-3227

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$7,750

+ taxes & licensing

271,200KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7220822
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EV3AFC18659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Box Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 271,200 KM

Drive very good one owner no light on dash board safety available and warranty availablefor extra fees $$$If the customer decide to buy the vehicle AS IS condition ******ONLY***********







We must state now through OMVIC by law: ***********EVEN IF THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES WELL***************







These vehicles are being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may or may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may or may not require substantial repairs at the purchaser expense. It may or may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.


** $350-$500 FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE



* HST + LICENSING ARE EXTRA



Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

