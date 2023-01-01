$9,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford F-350
XL
Location
Just Deals Ltd
3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2
416-230-1586
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
128,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9692497
- VIN: 1FTWW3BR9AEA38868
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Address; 3132 Kingston road Toronto Scarborough excellent condition ***Safety included the price ***** CERTIFIED Appointment need it please text or call before you come Runs and drives great! AUTOMATIC!! Cash or certified check, Financing available IF you have any questions about financing call for more details everyone is different ***FINANCING AVAILABLE APPLY NOW AND FILL APPLICATION @Justdealsltd.ca All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. approvals. Please call or text to make an appointment.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Interior
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Just Deals Ltd
3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2