2010 Ford Flex

Limited AWD W/EcoBoost Navi B.Up Cam! *NEW TURBO*

Location

Motor Valley

2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8

416-827-7667

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 158,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4799682
  • Stock #: 318072
  • VIN: 2FMHK6DT0ABB36131
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2010 Ford Flex Limited Edition All Wheel Drive Eco Boost JUST INSTALLED BOTH NEW TURBO... Fully loaded Vehicle Comes Equipped With Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Sunroofs, 3rd Row Seating, Remote Starter, Power Tailgate, Trailer Hitch, Power Windows, Power Mirror, Power Lock, Ice Cold A/C, XM RADIO / CD / USB / AUX / Bluetooth Connectivity & Much More...!


*** PLEASE CALL / TXT BEFORE YOU VISIT AS SOME OF OUR VEHICLES ARE PARKED OFF-SITE ***

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! - WE STAND BEHIND EVERY CAR WE SELL...!

Good Bad Or No Credit ....? - Don't Worry We Finance All Types Of Credit Visit www.MotorValley.ca To Submit Credit Application Online OR Visit Us In person For On-Spot Approval.

Call / Txt: 416-827-7667 TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY.!!!

** 2-Yrs Powertrain Warranty On All Vehicles **

Price Includes:
1. Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2. Administration Fee.
3. PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4. CarFax History Report.
5. OMVIC Fee

Taxes and Licensing extra.

We Accept Debit Visa MasterCard and American Express!

Monday to Thursday: 11:00AM - 7:00PM
Friday: 11:00AM - 6:00PM
Saturday: 11:00AM - 5:00PM
Sunday: Closed

MOTOR VALLEY
2583 Eglinton Ave East
Scarbrough, ON M1K 2R8
DIR: 416-827-7667
www.MOTORVALLEY.CA

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection

