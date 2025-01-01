Menu
Used 2010 Ford Ranger SPORT for sale in Scarborough, ON

2010 Ford Ranger

243,978 KM

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Ford Ranger

SPORT

12893261

2010 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Location

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9

416-699-6630

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
243,978KM
VIN 1FTLR4FE0APA02188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 243,978 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tire Pressure Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

California Classics

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing>

California Classics

416-699-6630

2010 Ford Ranger