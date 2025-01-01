$11,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Ford Ranger
SPORT
2010 Ford Ranger
SPORT
Location
California Classics
3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
416-699-6630
$11,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
243,978KM
VIN 1FTLR4FE0APA02188
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 243,978 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From California Classics
2014 Buick Verano Convenience 1 0 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Sienna LE 196,881 KM $21,888 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon - 4X4 158,217 KM $22,888 + tax & lic
Email California Classics
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
California Classics
3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-699-XXXX(click to show)
$11,888
+ taxes & licensing>
California Classics
416-699-6630
2010 Ford Ranger