$6,500+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Taurus
SEL
2010 Ford Taurus
SEL
Location
Auto Choice Used Cars
4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
647-388-5969
Sold As Is
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 216,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Alloy Wheels, Low Km, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Traction Control, Electric seats, Cruise control, Push Start, Two sets of keys, . Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Choice Used Cars
Email Auto Choice Used Cars
Auto Choice Used Cars
Call Dealer
647-388-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
647-388-5969