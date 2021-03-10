Menu
2010 Honda Civic

69,051 KM

Details

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Family Auto

416-887-0527

2010 Honda Civic

2010 Honda Civic

DX-G

2010 Honda Civic

DX-G

Location

Toronto Family Auto

736 Warden Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 4A1

416-887-0527

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

69,051KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6819812
  VIN: 2HGFA1F42AH042580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,051 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle with original low KMs. Car is being sold with complete maintenance up to date, fully certified and with warranty included in the advertised price!

 

Please visit www.TorontoFamilyAuto.ca to see more of our inventory.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer

