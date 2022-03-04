Menu
2010 Honda Civic

97,200 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

2010 Honda Civic

2010 Honda Civic

DX-G

2010 Honda Civic

DX-G

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

97,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8494508
  • VIN: 2HGFA1F43AH004243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
CD Player

A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

