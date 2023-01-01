Menu
2010 Honda CR-V

18,616 KM

$19,100

+ tax & licensing
$19,100

+ taxes & licensing

AJS Auto Sales

416-500-5311

2010 Honda CR-V

2010 Honda CR-V

LX

2010 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2

416-500-5311

$19,100

+ taxes & licensing

18,616KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10069467
  • Stock #: 1908
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H36AL814632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1908
  • Mileage 18,616 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 18K - YES YOU READ CORRECTLY, 2.4L I4, 180HP, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), 1-OWNER, CLEAN CarFax (small claim for vandalism), AWD, AT, AC, 1-touch windows, Cruise control, Full airbags, Power door locks and windows, Stability control, Tilt and Telescopic steering wheel and much much more ..

Lots of SUVs (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.

We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/

Book a test drive with one easy click at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/

All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless noted otherwise above). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).

A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.

Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!

To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at : https://www.google.com/search?gs_ssp=eJzj4tVP1zc0zEgxTUpOT7c0YLRSNaiwsEwxSU5NMzZPSk4xMjWytAIKmVgapaUYpFhYpKWlplmaeUklZhUrJJaW5CsUJ-akFisUJycWJeUX5ZemZwAA4zcZ3w&q=ajs auto sales scarborough&rlz=1C1NHXL_enCA690CA690&oq=ajs&aqs=chrome.2.69i60j69i57j46i39i175i199j69i59j69i61j69i65l2j69i60.5167j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96,1,,,

We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!

Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/

For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!

A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!

AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.

Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.

Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Conversation mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Chrome window trim
Halogen Headlights
Intermittent rear wiper
Intermittent front wipers

Trim

Cloth Upholstery

Convenience

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
160 watts
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Multi-function display
4.50 Axle Ratio
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
12V POWER OUTLET(S)
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
FUEL FILLER DOOR RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
DIAMETER 19 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
15.7 STEERING RATIO
3.0 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
4 TOTAL SPEAKERS
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH PASS-THRU ARMRESTS
DIAMETER 20 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AJS Auto Sales

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2

