Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \NO AUCTION PURCHASES\. PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DONT LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.</p>

2010 Honda CR-V

219,000 KM

Details Description

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

  1. 11351821
  2. 11351821
  3. 11351821
  4. 11351821
  5. 11351821
  6. 11351821
  7. 11351821
  8. 11351821
  9. 11351821
  10. 11351821
  11. 11351821
  12. 11351821
  13. 11351821
  14. 11351821
  15. 11351821
  16. 11351821
  17. 11351821
Contact Seller

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
219,000KM
VIN 5J6RE4H75AL800210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 219,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motor World

Used 2015 Lincoln MKC Premium for sale in Scarborough, ON
2015 Lincoln MKC Premium 171,000 KM $14,950 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Sienna LIMITED for sale in Scarborough, ON
2016 Toyota Sienna LIMITED 211,000 KM $25,950 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 PREMIUM for sale in Scarborough, ON
2010 Lexus RX 350 PREMIUM 263,000 KM $12,950 + tax & lic

Email Motor World

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-3241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

Contact Seller
2010 Honda CR-V