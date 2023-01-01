Menu
2010 Honda Odyssey

223,000 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

Location

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

223,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10330299
  • VIN: 5FNRL3H61AB507601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 223,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

