2010 Honda Odyssey

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10330299

10330299 VIN: 5FNRL3H61AB507601

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 223,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Seating Leather Seats Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.