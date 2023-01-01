$8,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda Odyssey
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
223,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10330299
- VIN: 5FNRL3H61AB507601
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 223,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Sun/Moonroof
