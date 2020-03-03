Menu
2010 Honda Odyssey

SE

2010 Honda Odyssey

SE

Toronto Auto Group

2380 LAWRENCE AVE E, Scarborough, ON M1P 2R5

877-834-7371

$9,647

+ taxes & licensing

  • 178,793KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4816806
  • Stock #: PU1646N
  • VIN: 5FNRL3H50AB507886
Exterior Colour
Bali Blue Pearl
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2010 Honda Odyssey! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! This 8 passenger van provides exceptional value! Top features include cruise control, front and rear air conditioning, tilt steering wheel, and a split folding rear seat. A 3.5 liter V-6 engine pairs with a sophisticated 5 speed automatic transmission, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • rear air conditioning
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Rear Audio Controls
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
  • 6 Speakers
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
Seating
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Entertainment System
  • Panic Alarm
  • Headphones
  • rear reading lights
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front beverage holders
  • Passenger door bin
  • MP3 decoder
  • Passenger seat mounted armrest
  • Reclining 3rd row seat
  • Sun blinds
  • Anti-whiplash front head restraints
  • A/V remote
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Premium Cloth Seat Trim
  • Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • Bumpers: body-colour
  • 4.31 Axle Ratio
  • Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
  • Roof rack: rails only
  • Speed-Sensitive Wipers
  • 3rd row seats: split-bench
  • Garage door transmitter: HomeLink(R)
  • 16' Aluminum Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

