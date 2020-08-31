Menu
2010 Honda Odyssey

141,132 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

MMM Auto Sales

416-500-9598

2010 Honda Odyssey

2010 Honda Odyssey

4DR WGN TOURING W/RES & NAVI

2010 Honda Odyssey

4DR WGN TOURING W/RES & NAVI

Location

MMM Auto Sales

1225 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 4Y1

416-500-9598

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

141,132KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5799033
  Stock #: ONLY 141K TOURING
  VIN: 5FNRL3H85AB506873

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 141,132 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED / TOURING EDITION / 8 PASSANGERS / BLACK ON BLACK / LOW KM / ONLY 141K / LEATHER SEATS / NAVIGATION / BACK-UP CAM / BACK -UP SENSORS / BLUETOOTH /  AIR CONDITIOING / HEATED SEAT / POWER SEATS AND MORE


 CALL US TODAY AT 416-500-9598


We provide finance for all types of credit, Apply at: www.mmmautosales.ca/car-loan-application


ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE MECHANICALLY FIT AND DRIVE EXCELLENT... We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in its true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale.


Not far from Etobicoke, Pickering , Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, queens way, Markham, Toronto, New market, Richmond hill, ThorNhill, Agincourt, Milliken, Malvern and much of the greater Toronto area or GTA.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Rear Window Defroster
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Power Sliding Door
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper

MMM Auto Sales

MMM Auto Sales

1225 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 4Y1

