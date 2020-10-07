Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

200,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

647-504-9487

Contact Seller
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited w/Navi

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited w/Navi

Location

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2

647-504-9487

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6200904
  • VIN: 5NMSHDAG9AH384334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

** CERTIFIED **

** 2 YEARS FREE WARRANTY, 520 $ retail value **
** ACCIDENTS FREE **
** 2010 HYUNDAI SANTA FE LIMITED, FULLY LOADED, AWD, 200,xxx km, Clean,  Driving nice **.        ** AS PER NEW LAW REGULATIONS, WE ARE OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**    

* **Buy with confidence; registered dealer with OMVIC and UCDA. Open Mon - Sat from 10 am - 6 pm,  Sundays open only by appointment**.  

**WARRANTY available up to 3 years  * *HST Licencing is extra*.  *FINANCING AVAILABLE100% GUARANTEED APPROVAL!!!**down payment may be required* Regardless of your credit, Good or Poor, let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs.  ** Trade in are welcome** VISA, MASTERCARD accepted, we also speak french, italian and spanishPlease visit us at 585 Kennedy Rd in Scarborough, call before at [hidden information] Stefan Read Less

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 179,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2010 BMW X6 50i
 131,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2009 Mercedes-Benz C...
 149,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2

Call Dealer

647-504-XXXX

(click to show)

647-504-9487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory