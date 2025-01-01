Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Alloy Wheels, Low Km, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Traction Control, Two sets of keys. Drive super nice and smooth. <strong>AUTO CHOICE</strong> 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact <strong>647 388 5969</strong> or <strong>hello@autochoiceinc.ca</strong></p><p> </p><p> </p>

2010 Infiniti EX35

205,500 KM

Details Description Features

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Infiniti EX35

AWD 4dr Journey

Watch This Vehicle
12345234

2010 Infiniti EX35

AWD 4dr Journey

Location

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-5969

  1. 1743306935
  2. 1743306941
  3. 1743306955
  4. 1743306964
  5. 1743306972
  6. 1743306981
  7. 1743306986
  8. 1743306991
  9. 1743306995
  10. 1743306999
  11. 1743307004
  12. 1743307009
  13. 1743307013
  14. 1743307018
  15. 1743307022
  16. 1743307027
  17. 1743307031
  18. 1743307035
  19. 1743307039
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
205,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1AJ0HR9AM755228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour bro
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 205,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Alloy Wheels, Low Km, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Traction Control, Two sets of keys. Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice Used Cars

Used 2010 Infiniti EX35 AWD 4dr Journey for sale in Scarborough, ON
2010 Infiniti EX35 AWD 4dr Journey 205,500 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Murano AWD 4dr SL for sale in Scarborough, ON
2016 Nissan Murano AWD 4dr SL 227,600 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Camry 4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2012 Toyota Camry 4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE 230,600 KM SOLD

Email Auto Choice Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Used Cars

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Call Dealer

647-388-XXXX

(click to show)

647-388-5969

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Used Cars

647-388-5969

Contact Seller
2010 Infiniti EX35