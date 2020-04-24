Menu
2010 Infiniti G37

X 4dr x AWD

2010 Infiniti G37

X 4dr x AWD

Location

Frontline Motors

475 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A9

416-451-7744

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 136,857KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4926258
  • Stock #: 475076
  • VIN: JN1CV6AR3AM450561
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Graphite
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2010 Infiniti G37X - Well Maintained -  Gray on Black Leather! Great Shape!  Loaded With Sunroof, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Keyless Entry,  Alloy Wheels, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seats, Heated Seats,  AM/FM/USB Audio, Plus So Much More! CarFAX Verified Report! Comes Certified and Also Comes With a 24 Month Powertrain Warranty Included In The Price! Financing Available OAC! We Finance All Credit Types! 


Our Price Includes:


1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.CarFAX Vehicle History Report.
3.Administration Fee.
4.OMVIC Fee.
5.24 Month Standard Powertrain Warranty.


Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.


We accept all types of credit cards.


We are open 7 days a week. (Sunday By Appointment Only)


Frontline Motors
475 Kennedy Rd
Toronto, ON M1K 2A9
Office:(416) 451 7744
Email: sales@frontlinemotors.ca
Web: frontlinemotors.ca

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

