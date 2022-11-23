Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

Contact Seller
2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

  1. 1670967748
  2. 1670967748
  3. 1670967748
  4. 1670967748
  5. 1670967748
  6. 1670967748
  7. 1670967748
  8. 1670967748
  9. 1670967748
  10. 1670967748
  11. 1670967748
  12. 1670967748
  13. 1670967748
  14. 1670967748
  15. 1670967748
  16. 1670967748
  17. 1670967748
  18. 1670967748
  19. 1670967748
  20. 1670967748
  21. 1670967748
  22. 1670967748
  23. 1670967748
  24. 1670967748
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9394693
  • VIN: 1J4PR4GK4AC128383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 167,123 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Civic DX-...
 232,530 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 189,810 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-0020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory