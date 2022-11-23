$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.
416-287-0020
2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo
Location
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.
4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8
416-287-0020
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9394693
- VIN: 1J4PR4GK4AC128383
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.
4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8