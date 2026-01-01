Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2010 Jeep Liberty Sport for sale in Scarborough, ON

2010 Jeep Liberty

206,725 KM

Details Features

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Jeep Liberty

Sport

Watch This Vehicle
14419518

2010 Jeep Liberty

Sport

Location

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9

416-699-6630

  1. 1783746810819
  2. 1783746811332
  3. 1783746811798
  4. 1783746812258
  5. 1783746812674
  6. 1783746813153
  7. 1783746813641
  8. 1783746814206
  9. 1783746814629
  10. 1783746815074
  11. 1783746815486
  12. 1783746815910
  13. 1783746816318
  14. 1783746816759
  15. 1783746817190
  16. 1783746817646
  17. 1783746818049
  18. 1783746818523
  19. 1783746818920
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
206,725KM
VIN 1J4PN2GK6AW121045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 206,725 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From California Classics

Used 2010 Jeep Liberty Sport for sale in Scarborough, ON
2010 Jeep Liberty Sport 206,725 KM $8,888 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350 for sale in Scarborough, ON
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350 170,000 KM $12,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT | 5.0L | 4X4 for sale in Scarborough, ON
2016 Ford F-150 XLT | 5.0L | 4X4 227,495 KM $16,888 + tax & lic

Email California Classics

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
California Classics

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-699-XXXX

(click to show)

416-699-6630

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,888

+ taxes & licensing>

California Classics

416-699-6630

2010 Jeep Liberty