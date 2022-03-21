2010 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8720447

8720447 VIN: 1J4BA6H10AL115441

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

