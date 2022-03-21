$23,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Jeep Wrangler
Rubicon/Accident Free/4 Door/Automatic/Certified
3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
129,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8720447
- VIN: 1J4BA6H10AL115441
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5