2010 Jeep Wrangler

129,000 KM

Details Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
D2 Auto Sales

416-886-7788

Rubicon/Accident Free/4 Door/Automatic/Certified

Rubicon/Accident Free/4 Door/Automatic/Certified

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

129,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8720447
  • VIN: 1J4BA6H10AL115441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

