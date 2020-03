2010 Kia Forte

Exterior Tinted Glass

Front/rear mud guards

P205/55R16 tires

Clear-lens headlights Comfort Air Conditioning

Rear seat heating ducts Convenience Cruise Control

Front/rear floor mats

Temporary spare tire

Front variable intermittent windshield wipers w/de-icer Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

2.0L DOHC MPI CVVT I4 engine Safety Side Curtain Airbags

4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes

Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)

Rear child safety door locks

Ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes

Impact-sensing door unlock

Driver seatbelt reminder

Electronic stability control w/traction control

Front 3-point height adjustable ELR seat belts w/pretensioners

Rear 3-point ELR seat belts Windows Rear Window Defroster Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering

Pwr windows w/driver side auto down Trim Body-coloured bumpers

Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors w/integrated turn signals

Grille w/chrome surround Suspension Independent McPherson strut front suspension

Coupled torsion beam rear suspension Media / Nav / Comm Roof-mounted micro antenna Seating 60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: height adjustable headrests

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES

16" Alloy Wheels

110-amp alternator

Front stabilizer bar

48 amp/hr battery w/battery saver

Towing & lashing hook

Bluetooth hands-free link

Remote release fuel door

Air filter

Seat back storage pockets

Front seat side impact airbags

Visor vanity mirrors w/extensions & driver-side ticket holder

Dual front impact airbags -inc: passenger switch

3-spoke tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/mounted audio controls

Front centre console w/storage -inc: (2) cupholders, (2) pwr outlets

Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, Eco-Minder indicator

4-speed Steptronic automatic transmission w/OD

AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: auxiliary input jack, USB port, (6) speakers

