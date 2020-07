2010 Land Rover LR2 ...

Convenience Cruise Control

Heated Windshield

Compact spare tire w/steel wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Windows rear window defogger

Privacy Glass Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor System

Front fog lamps

Rear fog lamps Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Safety Cornering brake control (CBC)

4-wheel pwr ventilated disc brakes

Front & rear side curtain airbags

Front crumple zones

Additional Features REAR PARK DISTANCE CONTROL

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Collapsible steering column

(4) cupholders

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Roll Stability Control

hill descent control (HDC)

Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)

Front Seatbelt Pretensioners

Push-Button Start

4-channel 4-wheel all-terrain anti-lock brakes (ABS)

Intermittent rear window washer/wiper

Front/rear three-point seatbelts & head restraints

Height adjustable seatbelt anchors for all outboard seating positions

Child locks for rear doors/windows

LATCH (Lower Anchor & Tether for Children) system for child seat attachment

Front/rear side-impact door beams

"Convenience Close" for windows & sunroof that closes all w/one action

Automatic headlamps w/pwr washers

Rain sensing variable intermittent front windshield wipers w/heated washer jets

Dual-zone automatic climate control air-conditioning w/pollen filter & humidity sensor

(4) bottleholders

Active roll mitigation (ARM)

Emergency brakeforce distribution (EBD)

Body coloured rear spoiler

Terrain response system

Titanium finished door handles

Body coloured bibs & side sills

Cubby box w/sliding cover

Pwr side mirrors

Clear side repeater lenses

Front seat mounted thorax airbags

Collision-activated inertia switch to unlock doors, turn off fuel pump, activate hazard lamps

60/40 split folding heated rear seat -inc: dual folding armrests, rear centre headrest

8-way driver/6-way passenger pwr heated front bucket seats -inc: dual folding armrests

Pwr outlet in rear loadspace

Rear loadspace cover

Vehicle keyless entry

3.2L 24-valve VVT I6 engine

4-corner independent suspension

6-speed automatic Commandshift transmission

P235/55R19 tires

Permanent intelligent all-wheel drive

Pwr panoramic sunroof -inc: 1-touch open/close

Dark larrel wood finish interior trim

Front and rear carpeted floor mats

One-touch open/close pwr windows -inc: retained accessory pwr, anti-trap feature

Front driver & passenger airbags -inc: drivers knee bag, occupant detection system

