2010 Lexus ES 350
PREMIUM
Location
Why Buy New Motors
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$10,888
- Listing ID: 8482077
- Stock #: 0025
- VIN: JTHBK1EG8A2355419
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 220,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ES 350! SEDAN! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C!
PUSH START! BLUETOOTH! ALLOY RIMS! AND MUCH MORE! SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH DRIVE!
VERY GOOD AND CLEAN BODY! LEGENDARY LEXUS ES 350, "GOES FOREVER" AS IS SALE! CERTIFBALE!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6
ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD
416-356-8118, EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
Vehicle Features
