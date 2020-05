2010 Lexus IS 250

Convenience Cruise Control

Compact Spare Tire

Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Remote Fuel Door Release

Door Map Pockets

Carpeted floor mats

Front & rear cupholders

Side window defoggers

Front centre console w/armrest

Automatic halogen headlamps Safety First Aid Kit

Anti-Theft System

Anchor points for child restraint seats

Pwr front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes

Child protector rear door locks

Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Front seat-mounted side airbags

Front & rear side curtain airbags

Front passenger occupancy classification indicator

Driver & front passenger airbag Supplemental Restraint System (SRS) Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lamps Trim Body-coloured door handles

Body-coloured bumpers

Metallic shift knob Power Options accessory pwr outlet

Pwr windows w/auto up/down Comfort Illuminated entry w/fadeout

Additional Features Cargo Mat

Rear window defroster w/timer

Front & rear stabilizer bars

Driver footrest

Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors

Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)

Assist grips

Metallic dash accents

Front seat back pockets

High solar energy absorbing tinted window glass

Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) w/brake assist (BA)

17" aluminum alloy wheels w/locks

All-position 3-point lap & shoulder belts

Cigarette lighter w/illuminated ashtray

Driver & front passenger knee airbags

Body-coloured folding pwr heated mirrors w/integrated turn lamps

Front & rear seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters

P225/45R17 all-season tires

Acoustic control induction system (ACIS)

Satellite radio roof-mounted fin antenna

6-speed super electronically controlled automatic transmission -inc: OD, sequential multi-mode shifter

Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: soft-touch heater controls, rear seat heater ducts, cabin air filter

Instrumentation -inc: multi-info display, tachometer, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometers

Lighting -inc: door courtesy, glove box, map lamps

Rear bench seat -inc: fold down centre armrest, trunk pass-through

Independent double wishbone front suspension -inc: gas shocks, coil springs, anti-dive & anti-squat geometry

Multi-link rear control arms suspension -inc: gas shocks, coil springs

Progressive-rate electric pwr rack & pinion steering

Vehicle dynamics integrated management (VDIM) -inc: vehicle stability control (VSC), traction control (TRAC)

2.5L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)

Warning lights -inc: low fuel, low engine oil level, door ajar, front seat belt warning

AM/FM stereo w/in-dash 6-disc CD/MP3/WMA changer -inc: (13) speakers, audio aux input jack, USB input, integrated XM satellite radio

Glass imprited antenna

