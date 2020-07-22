Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Lexus RX 350

218,178 KM

Details Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Super Economy Auto Sales

416-283-0849

Contact Seller
2010 Lexus RX 350

2010 Lexus RX 350

LEATHER-SUNROOF-BK UP CAM-BLUETOOTH-AUX-ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Lexus RX 350

LEATHER-SUNROOF-BK UP CAM-BLUETOOTH-AUX-ALLOYS

Location

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-283-0849

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

218,178KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5687523
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BA7AC032574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 218,178 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Super Economy Auto Sales

2012 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 236,746 KM
$4,990 + tax & lic
2008 Mercedes-Benz C...
 154,066 KM
$8,490 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey C...
 242,423 KM
$4,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Super Economy Auto Sales

Super Economy Auto Sales

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

Call Dealer

416-283-XXXX

(click to show)

416-283-0849

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory