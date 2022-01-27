2010 Mazda CX-7

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499

$6,500 + taxes & licensing 1 9 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8156716

8156716 VIN: JM3ER2W56A0352955

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.