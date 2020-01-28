Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Motor Valley

2583 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1K 2R8

416-827-7667

Contact Seller

$1,195

+ taxes & licensing

  • 237,105KM
  • Used
  • Fair Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4557630
  • Stock #: 318090
  • VIN: JM1BL1SF8A1195039
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2010 MAZDA 3 GS GREY On Black. Fresh Trade-In Vehicle, Runs & Drive Good... Take Advantage Of Low Price!


Vehicle is being sold on As-Is Special For Only $1,195.00 taxes extra. Plus $199 admin fee

Price Firm, NO NEGOTIATIONS PLEASE!!!


We Accept Debit Visa MasterCard and American Express!

Monday to Friday: 11:00AM - 6:00PM

Saturday: 11:00AM - 5:00PM

Sunday: CLOSED


*** Please Call Before You Visit.***

MOTOR VALLEY

2583 Eglinton Ave East

Scarbrough, ON M1K 2R8

DIR: 416-827-7667

www.MOTORVALLEY.CA


We are required by OMVIC to state that this vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser?s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. *** ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVE-ABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION ***

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Bluetooth Connection

