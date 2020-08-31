Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

0 KM

Details Description Features

$3,990

+ tax & licensing
$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

416-834-6276

GX

GX

Location

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

610 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-834-6276

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5828290
  • Stock #: 823
  • VIN: JM1BL1SF1A1354337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

“This vehicle is being sold “as is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.” Selling As-Is.

Automatic Sedan, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mount Volume, Tilt Steering, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Daytime Running Lights, CD Player, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, Child Safety Lock, Digital Clock,  Front Wheel Drive, Rear Window Defogger, Inside Hood Release.

There are no hidden or extra fees only price plus HST& Licensing. Please call us @ 416-477-6086 or email: info@mominautosales.ca to see the vehicle at 610 Danforth Road, Scarborough ON, M1K 1E7. Please also visit us @ www.mominautosales.ca for more similar vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

610 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-834-6276

Alternate Numbers
416-477-6086
