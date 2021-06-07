Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA6

139,666 KM

Details Description Features

$4,686

+ tax & licensing
$4,686

+ taxes & licensing

2010 Mazda MAZDA6

2010 Mazda MAZDA6

4dr Sdn I4 Auto GS CLEAN CARFAX

2010 Mazda MAZDA6

4dr Sdn I4 Auto GS CLEAN CARFAX

Location

$4,686

+ taxes & licensing

139,666KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7230569
  • Stock #: 21590A
  • VIN: 1YVHZ8BH5A5M12780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,666 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL TRADE ARE WELCOME

Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today!



VEHICLE SOLD AS-IS The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer

