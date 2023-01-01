2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10440765

10440765 VIN: WDDGF8HB0AF445358

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 203,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Premium Sound System CD Player Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

