2010 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

WARRANTY: POWER TRAIN – ENGINE & TRANSMISSION WITH UNLIMITED KM Available







If the customer decide to buy the vehicle AS IS condition ******ONLY***********



We must state now through OMVIC by law: ***********EVEN IF THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES WELL***************



These vehicles are being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may or may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may or may not require substantial repairs at the purchaser expense. It may or may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.



* HST + LICENSING ARE EXTRA

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat Comfort Air Conditioning

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Universal Garage Door Opener Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

MP3 Player

CD Changer

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

