2010 MINI Cooper

133,050 KM

Details Description Features

$5,990

+ tax & licensing
$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

416-834-6276

Location

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

610 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-834-6276

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

133,050KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6060243
  • Stock #: 836
  • VIN: WMWMF3C55ATU76363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,050 KM

Vehicle Description

Alloy Wheels, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Climate Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mount Volume, Tilt Steering, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), USB, Auxiliary 12v Outlet, Daytime Running Lights, CD Player, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, Child Safety Lock, Key-less Entry, Digital Clock,  Front Wheel Drive, Rear Window Defogger, Inside Hood Release, Certified and E-Tested.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

610 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-834-6276

