Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mitsubishi Outlander

242,507 KM

Details Description Features

$6,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

Contact Seller
2010 Mitsubishi Outlander

2010 Mitsubishi Outlander

4WD 4dr LS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mitsubishi Outlander

4WD 4dr LS

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

  1. 8267841
  2. 8267841
  3. 8267841
  4. 8267841
  5. 8267841
  6. 8267841
  7. 8267841
  8. 8267841
  9. 8267841
  10. 8267841
  11. 8267841
  12. 8267841
  13. 8267841
  14. 8267841
  15. 8267841
  16. 8267841
  17. 8267841
  18. 8267841
  19. 8267841
Contact Seller

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

242,507KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8267841
  • VIN: JA4JT3AX4AZ609902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 242,507 KM

Vehicle Description

For instant pre approval visit http://rockcliffauto.ca

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $999 additional to sale price + HST.

**Call (416) 686-6963 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rockcliff Auto Toronto

2012 Hyundai Sonata ...
 199,270 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 178,415 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 149,249 KM
$20,950 + tax & lic

Email Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

Call Dealer

416-686-XXXX

(click to show)

416-686-6963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory