Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Nissan Rogue

138,870 KM

Details Description Features

$8,150

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,150

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Rogue

2010 Nissan Rogue

FWD 4dr S

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Rogue

FWD 4dr S

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

  1. 8079706
  2. 8079706
  3. 8079706
  4. 8079706
  5. 8079706
  6. 8079706
  7. 8079706
  8. 8079706
  9. 8079706
  10. 8079706
  11. 8079706
  12. 8079706
Contact Seller

$8,150

+ taxes & licensing

138,870KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8079706
  • VIN: JN8AS5MT0AW021854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,870 KM

Vehicle Description

For instant pre approval visit http://rockcliffauto.ca

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $999 additional to sale price + HST.

**Call (416) 686-6963 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rockcliff Auto Toronto

2015 Ford Escape FWD...
 249,668 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2013 Acura RDX AWD 4...
 197,904 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Rogue FW...
 138,870 KM
$8,150 + tax & lic

Email Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

Call Dealer

416-686-XXXX

(click to show)

416-686-6963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory