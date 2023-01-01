Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Nissan Rogue

120,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

Executive Motors

416-953-5105

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Rogue

2010 Nissan Rogue

S/ LOW KM / SUPER CLEAN / RUNS LIKE NEW /BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Rogue

S/ LOW KM / SUPER CLEAN / RUNS LIKE NEW /BLUETOOTH

Location

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

  1. 1681574646
  2. 1681574648
  3. 1681574648
  4. 1681574648
  5. 1681574648
  6. 1681574648
  7. 1681574648
  8. 1681574648
  9. 1681574648
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
120,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9840296
  • VIN: JN8AS5MT2AW004117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $695

 

*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:

-FREE OIL CHANGE

-FREE RUST PROOFING

-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Executive Motors

2010 Nissan Rogue S/...
 120,000 KM
$8,000 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Versa No...
 220,000 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic
2012 Honda CR-V LX/ ...
 203,000 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Executive Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Executive Motors

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

Call Dealer

416-953-XXXX

(click to show)

416-953-5105

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory