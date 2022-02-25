$6,990+ tax & licensing
$6,990
+ taxes & licensing
Super Economy Auto Sales
416-283-0849
2010 Nissan Versa
2010 Nissan Versa
1.8 S-EXTRA CLEAN-ONLY 86K-AUX-ALLOYS-GAS SAVER!!!
Location
Super Economy Auto Sales
4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
416-283-0849
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
$6,990
+ taxes & licensing
86,626KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8367714
- VIN: 3N1BC1AP6AL436800
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 86,626 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Super Economy Auto Sales
4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8