Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Nissan Versa

86,626 KM

Details Features

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Super Economy Auto Sales

416-283-0849

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Versa

2010 Nissan Versa

1.8 S-EXTRA CLEAN-ONLY 86K-AUX-ALLOYS-GAS SAVER!!!

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Versa

1.8 S-EXTRA CLEAN-ONLY 86K-AUX-ALLOYS-GAS SAVER!!!

Location

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-283-0849

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

86,626KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8367714
  • VIN: 3N1BC1AP6AL436800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,626 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Super Economy Auto Sales

2015 Chrysler Town &...
 258,589 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sorento 2.4...
 107,658 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Trax ...
 168,462 KM
$8,490 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Super Economy Auto Sales

Super Economy Auto Sales

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

Call Dealer

416-283-XXXX

(click to show)

416-283-0849

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory