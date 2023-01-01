Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Pontiac Vibe

163,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
2010 Pontiac Vibe

2010 Pontiac Vibe

BASE AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Pontiac Vibe

BASE AUTO

Location

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

  1. 1699739012
  2. 1699739012
  3. 1699739013
  4. 1699739012
  5. 1699739012
  6. 1699739012
  7. 1699739012
  8. 1699739012
  9. 1699739012
  10. 1699739012
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
163,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10658481
  • Stock #: 0025
  • VIN: 5Y2SP6E82AZ407093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0025
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM VIBE! THE SAME CAR AS TOYOTA MATRIX! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS!POWER LOCKS!

CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! GOOD BODY! NOO RUST! TWO SET TIRES ON RIMS! DRIVE SUPER

NICE AND SMOOTH! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ONE OWNER! AS IS SALE! CERTFIABLE

AT $499 EXTRA!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

2010 Pontiac Vibe BA...
 163,000 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz B...
 165,000 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Odyssey T...
 265,000 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory