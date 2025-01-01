Menu
Buy with confidence! Certification included with no hidden fees. Financing is available! Good, bad or no no credit? We can help! Call us now to schedule your test drive today! You can also visit us online @californiaclassics.ca to view a complete list of our inventory. Extended Global warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable! Contact us for more details. HST and licensing fees are not included in the selling price. California Classic Cars - 3089 Danforth Ave in Toronto. 1 block east of Victoria Park Ave.

2010 Subaru Forester

89,395 KM

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Subaru Forester

X

13154815

2010 Subaru Forester

X

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9

416-699-6630

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,395KM
VIN JF2SH6CC6AH760173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,395 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

California Classics

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
