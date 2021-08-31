Menu
2010 Subaru Forester

274,861 KM

Details Description Features

$3,490

+ tax & licensing
$3,490

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Auto Center

416-690-3227

X Limited

Location

Quality Auto Center

598 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-690-3227

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,490

+ taxes & licensing

274,861KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7698967
  VIN: JF2SH6DC3AH744379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 274,861 KM

Vehicle Description

 

CLEAN TITLE VEHICLE

 

 SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE  – Available

WARRANTY: POWER TRAIN – ENGINE & TRANSMISSION WITH UNLIMITED KM Available

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR NEW, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT QUALITY AUTO CENTER

598 DANFORTH ROAD
SCARBOROUGH,ON M1K 1E7
4166903227                      http://www.ADVENTURELANE.COM
If the customer decide to buy the vehicle AS IS condition ******ONLY***********
We must state now through OMVIC by law: ***********EVEN IF THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES WELL***************
These vehicles are being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may or may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may or may not require substantial repairs at the purchaser expense. It may or may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
** $350-$500 FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE 
* HST + LICENSING ARE EXTRA

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

