$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

AJS Auto Sales

416-500-5311

2010 Suzuki SX4

Crossover JLX AWD BASE

Location

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2

416-500-5311

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 180,725KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5305682
  • Stock #: 1419
  • VIN: JS2YB5A24A6310330
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low KMs 180K, AWD, Well maintained, Certified, Clean CarFax, No rust, Manual, Excellent fuel economy 11.0/8.4 City/Hwy, 2.0L I4, 143HP, Air Conditioning, Great little commuter or starter car, Drives very peppy, Great visibility, Auto-starter and much much more
Book a test drive by clicking on this link: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/

Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer.

We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!

Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you!

All of our certified vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial.

For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!

All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing).

A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!

AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.

Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad. Some cars do not have radios.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Front side curtain airbags
  • Dual front airbags
  • Front side airbags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Front air conditioning
  • Adjustable front headrests
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Steel Wheels
Convenience
  • Intermittent rear wiper
  • Intermittent front wipers
Additional Features
  • 4-Wheel ABS
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Full wheel covers
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Front cupholders
  • Driver Information System
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Braking Assist
  • Adjustable rear headrests
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Body-color body side moldings
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS
  • FRONT CENTER ARMRESTS
  • FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
  • LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
  • POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
  • SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
  • TIRE FILL ALERT WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
  • 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
  • FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
  • SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
  • MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
  • FUEL FILLER DOOR RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
  • MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
  • SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
  • HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
  • 4 TOTAL SPEAKERS
  • ELECTRONIC 4WD SELECTOR
  • FRONT AUTO HEIGHT ADJUSTING SHOULDER BELTS
  • IN FLOOR STORAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AJS Auto Sales

AJS Auto Sales

336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2

416-500-5311

