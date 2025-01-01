Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>One owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Low Km, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Two sets of keys, Coming with extra 4 winter tires with metal wheels. Drive super nice and smooth. <strong>AUTO CHOICE</strong> 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact <strong>647 388 5969</strong> or <strong>hello@autochoiceinc.ca</strong></p><p> </p><p> </p>

2010 Toyota Corolla

206,700 KM

Details Description Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN AUTO CE

Watch This Vehicle
12419178

2010 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN AUTO CE

Location

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-5969

  1. 1744839353
  2. 1744839356
  3. 1744839358
  4. 1744839361
  5. 1744839364
  6. 1744839367
  7. 1744839370
  8. 1744839372
  9. 1744839375
  10. 1744839378
  11. 1744839380
  12. 1744839383
  13. 1744839386
  14. 1744839389
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
206,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EE8AC417804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 206,700 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Low Km, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Two sets of keys, Coming with extra 4 winter tires with metal wheels. Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Winter Tires

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice Used Cars

Used 2013 Kia Sorento FWD 4dr I4 GDI Auto LX for sale in Scarborough, ON
2013 Kia Sorento FWD 4dr I4 GDI Auto LX 119,300 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Prius c 5dr HB Technology for sale in Scarborough, ON
2012 Toyota Prius c 5dr HB Technology 231,450 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Honda Odyssey 4DR WGN TOURING W/RES & NAVI for sale in Scarborough, ON
2011 Honda Odyssey 4DR WGN TOURING W/RES & NAVI 203,200 KM $9,700 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Used Cars

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-388-XXXX

(click to show)

647-388-5969

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Used Cars

647-388-5969

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Corolla