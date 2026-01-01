$7,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Toyota Corolla
CE
2010 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
California Classics
3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
416-699-6630
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
170,000KM
VIN 2T1BU4EE0AC433902
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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California Classics
3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
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$7,999
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California Classics
416-699-6630
2010 Toyota Corolla