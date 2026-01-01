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Used 2010 Toyota Corolla CE for sale in Scarborough, ON

2010 Toyota Corolla

170,000 KM

Details Features

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Toyota Corolla

CE

Watch This Vehicle
14094465

2010 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9

416-699-6630

  1. 1778719521241
  2. 1778719521739
  3. 1778719522222
  4. 1778719522690
Contact Seller

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
170,000KM
VIN 2T1BU4EE0AC433902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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California Classics

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
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416-699-6630

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$7,999

+ taxes & licensing>

California Classics

416-699-6630

2010 Toyota Corolla