2010 Toyota Corolla

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,499
LE

LE

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

122,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8458116
  • Stock #: 0017
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE8AC293372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LE! LOW KM! OWNED BY A OLD COUPLE! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! WOOD TRIM! A/C! SMART KEY! PUSH START! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT PAINT AND BODY SOME MINOR DAMAGE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! LEGENDARY TOYOTA COROLLA, "GOES FOREVER", AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118,   EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CARPAGES.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Push Button Start
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
CD Player
Wheel Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

