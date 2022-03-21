Menu
2010 Toyota Corolla

188,000 KM

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

2010 Toyota Corolla

2010 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN MAN CE

2010 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN MAN CE

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

188,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8957620
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE0AC489659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player

Email A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

