2010 Toyota Corolla

179,203 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
4dr Sdn Auto S

Location

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

179,203KM
Used
Good Condition
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE0AC392820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,203 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

